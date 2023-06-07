Indonesia: Magnitude 6.2 quake jolts south of Java

Indonesia, which is located in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, was struck by an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on Wednesday, reported Reuters citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

As per the agency, the quake occurred at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles). As of now, there are no reports of any kind of material damage. Also, no casualties have been received so far.

This comes days after Indonesia's Maluku island was struck by a massive quake of 6.0 magnitude. According to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, the epicenter for the quake was situated at 154 kilometres northwest of the Kepulauan Tanimbar district. The depth reported was at 153 kilometres. 7.3 quake hits Sumatra Island in April A similar massive earthquake hit Indonesia in the month of April. Sumatra Island was struck by a devastating earthquake of 7.3 magnitude.

A tsunami warning was soon triggered after the quake. However, the country's geophysics agency later lifted the issued warning. Aftershocks were also recorded. Some of them were of around 4 on the Richter scale. Pacific Ring of Fire The Pacific Ring of Fire is a significant region in the Pacific Ocean where numerous earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. It forms a curved shape resembling a horseshoe and spans approximately 40,000 kilometers (25,000 miles).

This area includes the coastlines of various countries, such as the western coasts of North and South America, the eastern coast of Asia, and the islands in the western Pacific.

The region is known for its intense tectonic activity caused by the movement and collision of multiple lithospheric plates. The Pacific Plate, North American Plate, Eurasian Plate, Philippine Sea Plate, and other plates intersect along the boundaries within this area.

