Indonesia debuts southeast Asia's first China-funded bullet train named 'Whoosh'

Indonesia is inaugurating Southeast Asia's first bullet train, a significant component of China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

This project is set to drastically reduce travel time between Jakarta and Bandung from three hours to a mere 40 minutes.

The high-speed rail, named "Whoosh," is of Chinese make and will seamlessly link Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, with Bandung, the densely populated capital of West Java province, reported the Associated Press.

President Widodo, alongside other dignitaries, is expected to ride the inaugural Whoosh train from the first station, Halim KCBJ in eastern Jakarta, to the final station, Tegalluar in Bandung.

Funding and construction

This $7.3 billion project, primarily financed by China, has been executed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (PT KCIC), a collaborative effort between an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned firms and China Railway International Co. Ltd.

The Whoosh trains are set to be Southeast Asia's fastest, reaching speeds of up to 350 kph (217 mph).

China Railway has agreed to share its technology with Indonesia, paving the way for future domestic production of high-speed trains within the country.

High-profile test rides

Chinese Premier Li Qiang conducted a test ride on the high-speed rail during his visit to Jakarta, covering a 40-kilometre stretch in approximately 11 minutes. President Widodo followed suit with a 25-minute test ride, expressing his comfort and urging citizens to shift to mass transportation to alleviate congestion and pollution.

Widodo highlighted that traffic congestion in Jakarta and Bandung collectively costs the economy over $6.5 billion annually, emphasizing the significance of this rail project.

Commenced in 2016, the project faced delays due to disputes regarding land acquisition, environmental concerns, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially estimated at 66.7 trillion rupiah ($4.3 billion), costs surged to 113 trillion rupiah ($7.3 billion).

Final ticket prices were yet to be confirmed at the time of reporting. However, PT KCIC estimated one-way fares ranging from 250,000 rupiah ($16) for second-class tickets to 350,000 rupiah ($22.60) for VIP seats. Passengers travelling to downtown Bandung will need to take a feeder train from the Padalarang station, adding an extra 20 minutes to their journey at an estimated cost of approximately 50,000 rupiah ($3.20).

