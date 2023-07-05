India's 'unique voice' key to resolving Ukraine conflict, says US Ambassador to Kyiv

India leaders have a unique voice to stand up for developing countries and the nation can play a unique role in resolving the Ukraine war, said Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday.

Briefing a select number of journalists and 'thought leaders' on the 500 days of the Ukraine war, the road ahead and the economic impact, Brink said that America is committed to supporting Ukraine.

India's leadership and USA

Recalling Indian Prime Minister Narendra's remarks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brink said that "We agree to PM Narendra Modi's message - Now, it's not the time of war."

In September of last year, speaking to the Russian leader on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of State Council summit in Uzbekistan, the Indian leader said that "I know today's time is not a time for war," and stressed the importance of "democracy and diplomacy and dialogue".

Talking about USA's commitment to supporting Ukraine, the ambassador said that nearly 20 per cent of Ukraine's Territory remains occupied. Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative Speaking about the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Brink said that Ukraine is working hard to keep grain exports flowing to the world.

As per the ambassador, Russia is blocking tonnes of grain which is further exacerbating food prices globally.

"I have been to Black Sea Ports where ships loaded with thousands of tonnes of grains are blocked by Russia from sailing to markets to lower the food price in the world," she said.

Brink further remarked that she has witnessed Kyiv's attempts "to expand Black Sea Grain Initiative" and said that the USA is supporting the nation in this.

She further quoted the World Food Programme and said that globally, "345 million people are facing high levels of food insecurity," the majority of which are in Africa and the Middle East.

"Ukraine food exports are vital to world economy," she said.

Brink said that Russia also benefits from these Black Sea initiatives.

"Its grain exports are now at in some cases above pre-war level and yet Russia is slowing inspection of ships and threatening to withdraw from the initiative after July 18 as the initiative became more important than ever," she said. India's role As per the US ambassador, Indian leadership can play an important role here.

"India leaders have unique voice to stand up for developing countries and the expansion of the Black Sea Initiative," said Brink.

The diplomat said that New Delhi and Washington share ideals of freedom and democracy and that India understands the importance of freedom and territorial integrity.

She further added that Indian leaders have spoken about these principles in terms of the threat posed by neighbouring countries with rising ambitions and no respect for territorial integrity.

"India's aspirations of global leadership reflect the spirit needed for a just system," she said, adding that the nation's aspiration for global leadership is evident through its G20 theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

