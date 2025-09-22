/Indians on H-1B visas, COME BACK HOME, as a mark of protest, and a matter of pride. Time to Make India Greater

The Trump administration has acted on its threat to target high-skill visas as part of recent punishments of India in the ongoing trade war, with a decision to impose a staggering $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. While it disproportionately hits Indian professionals, who constitute over 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders, this unjustifiable hike would be a financial burden on both the Indian tech firms that pay for these visas, and roil the lives of thousands who went chasing the “American Dream”. But it's time to stop this exploitation, to turn this setback into a historic opportunity for Indian talent abroad to reclaim dignity, pride, and purpose by returning home. If Indians return in large numbers, it could usher in the dawn of a reverse brain drain era. Indian leaders have already made a clarion call, inviting Indians on H-1B visas to return and lead the next wave of innovation from India.

H-1B visa fee hike: Turn this challenge into opportunity, say industry leaders and experts

For decades, Indian IT professionals have powered the American tech ecosystem, often navigating uncertainty, cultural alienation, racism and an exploitative visa system. It is time to stop living in fear, but to embrace the chance to build world-class companies in India.

Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho Corporation, is among tech leaders calling this a time to “not live in fear”. He encouraged Indian skilled professionals in the US to view the fee hike move as a chance to contribute to India’s growth without compromising dignity. Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, said that when one door closes abroad, it opens new pathways to meaningful work and pride in India’s booming economy.

Dilip Kumar from Rainmatter said: “America just put a $100,000 price tag on the Indian dream. Never been a better time than now for Indian engineers to build at home… Come back home. Time to build for India and from India.”

Entrepreneur Abhineet Kumar said that returning home might be a reboot to a new life — one without uncertainty clouding one’s best work, and filled with dignity rather than outsider status.

H-1B visa fee hike: Assessing the economic impact amid industry shifts

The fee hike is more than an individual hurdle, but it would impact entire industries. India’s IT sector, which clocked in some $250 billion in exports, is facing an added immigration cost estimated between $150 million and $550 million due to the fee increase. This financial strain is pushing companies to explore alternative visa strategies, like the L-1 visa (that applies to transfers), or to entirely rethink offshore talent deployment.

Recent surveys revealed that nearly half of Indian H-1B holders are considering returning to India amid growing job market uncertainties and deportation fears in the US. The Indian government recognises the humanitarian consequences of the policy, including family disruptions, and is actively encouraging professionals to return and contribute to nation-building.

Indians on H1-B can help India's emergence as a global innovation hub

Outsourcing of IT work was what once built India's robust tech industry. But today, India is far from the outsourcing hub it was decades ago. Amid Indian government initiatives like ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), robust digital infrastructure, and a youthful entrepreneurial spirit, cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune have become global tech hubs.

Narayan Kulkarni, a digital transformation leader, called this moment a “Reverse Brain Drain”. He asked: “Is this the end of the Indian dream abroad—or the start of India’s greatest tech era at home?”

Crypto developer Akash.eth echoed this sentiment: “This isn’t 'brain drain'… it’s reverse… Time to build at home.”

There is already hope that the influx of returning talent is projected to boost India’s startups, Artificial Intelligence labs, and technology ecosystems. Together, these could potentially generate $50 billion in economic gains by fueling local innovation, job creation, and wealth generation.

Indians on H1-B visas should return: A call for dignity, pride and progress

This moment is a collective call to action — not in anger but through purposeful choice. By returning, Indian professionals can turn a policy designed to exclude them into a catalyst for national empowerment. As Vikram Chopra, CEO of Cars24, noted, “The best talent no longer needs America. India is already great.”

Ankit Yadav, a wealth manager, sought a dignified response with long-term promise, saying, “Skilled professionals returning home could boost India’s economy in new ways.” CA Hrishikesh Naik said that building in India is “the smarter move,” leveraging a maturing ecosystem over costly and uncertain US pathways.

Echoing this sentiment, marketing professional Tee said: “The US just made the Indian dream $100k more expensive… India is the smarter launchpad—cheaper, faster, and full of opportunity.”

Indians on H1-B visas, the time to return is NOW

This is not to dismiss the disruptions in personal, professional and family lives of Indians who would be weighing their options. Many of them started families in the US, hoping to stay there and transition into permanent residents and citizens there. But the tide is shifting.

Indians on H-1B visas, this is your moment to turn uncertainty into opportunity. The visa fee hike starkly revealed the limits of dependence on foreign systems and underscores the value of self-reliance. As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi put it, the greatest enemy is our dependence on foreign countries.

Returning to India is more than a relocation; it is a profound assertion of dignity, pride, and national commitment. It’s a chance to build companies that reflect Indian values, solve local and global problems, and lead the world’s next wave of innovation, from India, for the world.

Come back home.

Not as a retreat, but as a march forward toward making India greater than ever before.

