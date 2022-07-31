Indiana Senate passes near-total abortion ban after closely fought vote

The aftermath of the United States Supreme Court overturning the Roe v Wade judgement has seen a number of states enforcing “trigger laws” regarding abortion laws. However, Indiana has come up with one of the strictest laws in the country at present which prohibits abortion at any stage of pregnancy with a few exceptions. The bill, which has faced criticism from all corners, was passed by the Republican senate of the state in a 26-20 vote. It is just one step away from becoming a law as it will be move to the state House for consideration and if accepted, will go into effect by September 1.

The bill has caused a lot of controversy among the lawmakers in the state as ten Republications votes against it citing their reluctance to implement a complete ban of abortions.

Currently, Indiana allows abortions for pregnant women up to 20 weeks but under the new rules, people will have to sign an affidavit stating “rape or incest” in case of termination of pregnancy.

Right to Life groups in the state have vehemently opposed the implementation of the bill and they said that it currently lacks “any meaningful enforcement provisions”.

"The bill fails substantively in many areas, including its failure to provide any meaningful enforcement provisions. This bill goes through the motions on paper but lacks any teeth to actually reduce abortions in Indiana by holding those who perform abortions or would intentionally skirt the law accountable with criminal consequences," Indiana Right to Life said in a statement.