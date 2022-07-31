Putin signs Russian naval doctrine, says US, NATO ‘main threats’ to national security

According to a new Russian naval strategy that President Vladimir Putin signed on Sunday, the American desire to rule the oceans and NATO's growth pose the greatest threats to Russia. According to the 55-page report, NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders and Washington's "strategic objective to dominate the world's oceans" pose threat to national security and prosperity.

"Russia's independent internal and external policy faces counter-measures from the United States and its allies, who aim to preserve their dominance in the world, including its oceans," said the doctrine, signed on Russian Navy Day, as reported by AFP.

Moscow is using Ukraine’s membership of the Western military alliance — the Soviet Union's adversary during the Cold War — as a justification for its special military operations launched on February 24.



According to the doctrine, Moscow will work to increase its competitive edge in the exploration of the Arctic and its natural resources and to uphold "strategic stability," which will increase the effectiveness of its Pacific and northern fleets.

It also referenced Russia's intention to create the Northeast Passage, a "safe and competitive" sea route that runs along the Arctic coastline and connects Europe and Asia all year long. The doctrine continued, "Today's Russia cannot exist without a strong fleet... and will defend its interests in the world's oceans firmly and with resolution."

(with inputs from agencies)