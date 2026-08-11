A 26-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh has died in Ohio, United States, after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck. He was identified as Dileep Kumar Bungatavula, and was driving a Sedan when the truck came from the opposite direction, according to police. Bungatavula, a native of Jettivaripalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, had gone to the United States to pursue higher education at Kent State University, from where he completed his Master of Science in 2025.

Police said the accident occurred on Interstate 480 in the Macedonia area of Ohio. When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found Bungatavula had died on the spot while three others were injured in the accident. The three were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, police said.

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India Reacts

Reacting on the incident, Consulate General of India in New York confirmed the Indian man's death and said it was extending all possible assistance to his family back home. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Dileep Kumar Bungatavula, an Indian national, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Ohio on August 7, 2026," the consulate said in a post on X. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance," it added.

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