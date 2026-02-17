In Kerala's Idukki, another case of administrative failure has claimed a life as a late-night motorcycle accident near Thodupuzha led to the death of a 27-year-old. Reports suggest that the victim, identified as Jeys Benny, died after his bike plunged into an uncovered culvert pit along the roadside. The latest incident follows on the heels of multiple such incidents in India's National Capital Region (NCR), including the death of a Noida-based techie, Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, in Sector 150, Greater Noida. The latest incident, this time, from southern India, has sparked anger among residents, who say official negligence may have cost a young man his life.

What happened?

On Monday night (Feb 17), Jeys Benny died after his bike plunged into an uncovered pit along the roadside. The incident occurred around 10:45 pm as he was travelling toward Thodupuzha.

According to local accounts, Jeys lost control of his motorcycle near an excavation site where construction work on a culvert (underground pipeline) was underway. The pit, residents say, was left open without adequate barricades, lighting, or reflective warning signs to alert motorists travelling at night.

People nearby rushed to help and took him to a private hospital in Muthalakkodam, but doctors could not save him. His body was later shifted to Thodupuzha District Hospital for postmortem procedures before being handed over to the family.

A video of the tragic accident shows the moment Benny's bike plunged into the open pit late at night. Watch it here. Viewer discretion advised.

Who was Jeys Benny?

Reports suggest that 27-year-old Jays Benny was a native of Muthalakkodam near Thodupuzha in Idukki district. He had been working in Malta and was scheduled to return overseas the following day. He is survived by his mother, Bindu and sister Anna.

Allegations of negligence

Residents and activists have accused authorities of ignoring repeated warnings about the dangerous construction site. Talking to Onmanorama, Dileep Moitheen, a Taluk Development Committee member and public activist, alleged that officials from the Public Works Department failed to complete the culvert work or properly secure the area despite multiple complaints.

He said several minor and major accidents had already occurred at the same spot in recent months. According to him, the delay in completing the project and the lack of basic safety measures created a hazardous stretch of road for commuters.