/Indian seafarer missing brings focus back on Modi's BRICS pitch for sailors

Just a day after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the 18th BRICS Summit on September 13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi proposed seafarers emergency support mechanism, an Indian seafarer went missing after Panama-flagged oil tanker MT El Gaia was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday, with 13 crew members rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Modi during his address at the BRICS said, "We need to have collective response. Seafarers have a huge contribution, but they suffer a lot. I ask, can we build a seafarers support group? It will help in medical assistance. distress alerts."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Oman is monitoring the search and coordinating with Omani authorities, while the MEA has condemned the attack and called the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers unacceptable.

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“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region,” the MEA said.

The vessel, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations was struck by an unidentified munition.

The missing seafarer has been identified as Sumit Kumar Singh from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. His brother Vivek Kumar Singh has urged help from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, 13 rescued Indian crew members were shifted ashore safely, and efforts were on to by Omani authorities to locate the missing seafarer.