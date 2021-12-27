Indian restaurant in Leeds provides free meals to favour needy and children

An Indian restaurant in Leeds provided over 1,200 free meals to those in need on Christmas.

The eatery, known as Mumtaz Leeds, prepared meals "to favour the needy and children" and boxed up dinners "for anyone and everyone."

''All the Christmas cancellations have not been helpful, we've lost at least 60 to 70 per cent of our trade this month,'' said Asad Arif, customer and business relations manager at Mumtaz Leeds.

"However, to be able to do this and give back to the community always revives us and gives us strength, we know we're still privileged and should be very grateful for what we have," he added.

''The response has been overwhelming, especially the local residents - we've had so many phone calls asking if we need help and volunteers,'' said Taj Shah, floor manager at Mumtaz Leeds.

"I'd like to thank everyone for making it happen and making it a success."

The Indian restaurant derived inspiration from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford who collaborated with chef Tom Kerridge to provide meals to those in need.

He led a campaign to end child food poverty and successfully lobbied the British government to continue providing free school meals during the holidays.

The 23-year-old was awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has left approximately 270 million people on the brink of starvation and 2 billion without safe, nutritious food.



(With inputs from agencies)