'Food for Kashmir' campaign gains popularity amid pandemic

Amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, restrictions have been put in place by the administration.

A lot of people along with their families who have been tested positive are finding it difficult to have access to food. A campaign called 'Food for Kashmir' is fast gaining popularity as they deliver free home-cooked food to these coronavirus patients and their families.

A food delivery startup called Tiffin Aaw in Srinagar has started this campaign on social media. They have taken it upon themselves to deliver free meals for Covid positive families, Covid warriors and people in need. The concept was started when the owner Rais Ahmad got a lot of distress calls from people outside Kashmir, wanting food to be delivered to their Covid-hit parents.

''Food for Kashmir was started recently, we got lots of distress calls from the people whose families were covid positive they were not able to pay for their food, we as a start-up would not have been in that position to give free food to so many people. So we thought we need to do something and that's when we started a campaign where people would sponsor food for those who will not be able to pay. We got great responses from across. '' said Rayees Ahmad, founder, Tiffin Aaw.

The startup has also decided to keep this initiative going till the pandemic is not over. They are asking people to sponsor their meals for those in need. They deliver these food packets to hospitals, homes and to covid wellness centres.

'This initiative will go on till the pandemic is over. We are serving homemade food, people who are in hospitals crave for home-cooked meals and that's why we give them homemade food and it brings smile on their face which gives us satisfaction that we did our job.'' said Rayees Ahmad, founder, Tiffin Aaw.

All the coronavirus protocols and SOPss are being followed by the staf working at Tiffin Aaw. They wear PPE kits, masks and keep a sanitiser handy while the food is being made and later delivered to the people.

''We are a small startup and its just been a year. People are calling us , we are giving food to people without asking for money. And among those people only, some get so emotional and tell us that they want to sponsor other covid positive family's or patients''. said Nida Rayees, co-founder, Tiffin Aaw.

"We are following all Covid protocols and not allowing delivery boys in our kitchen," she added. "And now we have put out a request asking people to donate us a small tent so that we can keep ppe kits, masks etc separately.''