Gulshan Parveen
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 15:46 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 15:50 IST
Image for representation Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

An Indian-origin man, Vijay Kumar, allegedly shot his wife and three relatives to death in US. Police found three children hiding in the closet. An investigation has been launched in the case. 

In an apparent domestic dispute, an Indian-origin woman and her three relatives were shot dead in the US state of Georgia. Meanwhile, three children were found hiding in a closet to escape the violence. The incident occurred on Friday (Jan 23) at a residence in Lawrenceville, Georgia, near Atlanta. The Indian Consulate in Atlanta confirmed that an Indian national was among the victims and said the suspected shooter had been arrested.

Reacting to this, the Consulate General of India said on X, “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family."

According to local media, the suspects have been identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta. Gwinnett County police said the victims were Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra (43), along with Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38).

The Police said they received a call around 2:30 in the morning from a house on Brook Ivy Court. The officers reached there and found four people dead. They received the call from one of the children hiding in the closet.

Kumar has been charged with multiple offences, including counts of aggravated assault, felony murder, malice murder and cruelty to children.

