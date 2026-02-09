/Indian-origin IT professional shot dead in Toronto parking lot, targeted attack suspected

A 37-year-old Indian-origin man working as an IT professional was killed in a shooting in a Toronto parking lot when unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in, said Canadian police officials. The victim has been identified as Chandan Kumar, a native of Karnataka’s Bengaluru Rural district. Kumar had been living in Canada for the past six years and was working as an IT professional with a private company.

His family in India has been informed about the tragic incident. Chandan’s father, Nandakumar, is a retired schoolteacher.

According to Toronto Police, the shooting occurred on Saturday, February 7, in the car park of a shopping centre.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Police officers responded to reports of gunfire at the location and found Kumar with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but succumbed later to injuries.

Police said the exact circumstances that led to the attack remain unclear. Investigators have not yet determined whether one or more suspects were involved or how many shots were fired. Authorities, however, indicated that it appears to have been a targeted attack.

Images from the crime scene shared on local media showed a white SUV with visible bullet holes in the windshield and a shattered driver-side window, suggesting the victim was shot while he was inside the vehicle. Investigators believe Kumar may have been ambushed by the attackers.

Inspector Errol Watson of the Toronto Police Service said officers are continuing to piece together details of the shooting.

The killing comes days after a 28-year-old Indian-origin man was killed in a targeted shooting in Burnaby, British Columbia, in what investigators believed was linked to the ongoing BC gang conflict.

“I can understand how a shooting like this, especially at a mall, can cause concern for the safety of the public,” he said.

Police have appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or surveillance video from the area to come forward. Authorities said the killing marks Toronto’s third homicide of 2026. No arrests have been made so far in the case, while the investigation is going on.