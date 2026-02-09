/Keir Starmer will NOT resign, he's getting on with the job, says UK PM's spokesperson

Amid the uproar over the Epstein Files, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said that the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer should step down. He said in a press conference that the leadership "has to change". Sarwar said there had been "many achievements" under the Labour government, but voters "can't hear them and can't see them" because "the leadership in Downing Street have become a huge distraction". He added that the announcement was "not easy and not without pain", saying that Sir Keir was a "decent man" but that his "first loyalty" was to Scotland.

In response to this, Downing Street said that the UK PM has "a clear five-year mandate from the British people to deliver change, and that is what he will do". Starmer is facing extreme heat after his judgment was questioned over the appointment and subsequent sacking of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

Meanwhile, the British PM's spokesperson said that Starmer will not resign from his post and will continue his work. "He is getting on with the job of delivering change across the country." Tim Allan became the fourth communications chief to leave Downing Street in less than a year. In a short statement, he said: "I have decided to stand down to allow a new No 10 team to be built. I wish the PM and his team every success."