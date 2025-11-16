/Indian-origin CEO stopped by FBI, slams rising hostility towards immigrants in US

An Indian-origin, Malaysia-born CEO, Vishen Lakhiani, who has been paying taxes in the US for 22 years, recounted a harrowing experience of being stopped by the FBI at a US airport despite holding a valid O-1 visa, which is granted to individuals with extraordinary ability. Lakhiani raised concerns about growing xenophobia in the US while claiming in an Instagram post that the incident made him “dread visiting” a country he has long admired. He shared his experience of being questioned by two FBI agents the moment he stepped out of the plane in Miami. The FBI agents asked him why he visited countries like Istanbul, Dubai and Brazil and told him to provide all his social media handles and WhatsApp number.

Lakhiani, who has a net worth of around $40 million, shared that he has been contributing to the US economy for over two decades and has paid taxes for 22 years in America as he leads a company with 230 employees globally.

He slammed what he described as increasing fear-based political rhetoric against immigrants, saying the US is becoming “closed and narrow-minded” due to leaders who “blame immigrants instead of offering real solutions.” He expressed the hope that the next election would bring change.

Lakhiani’s comments sparked an online debate about immigration policies, airport screenings, and the political climate in the US. His video has been watched over one million times and many others shared similar experiences.

“Yes! That’s exactly why I left, even though I also had a talent visa. I couldn’t live there anymore; it gave me anxiety,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “I love America, but I’ve decided not to visit for the next few years because racial profiling is real.”

“I’m so sorry, Vishen. Your experience doesn’t represent how all of us feel. I’m glad you’re here. ICE and those agents who questioned you should reflect on their actions. Travel safe, my friend,” said a third user in support for Lakhiani.

The incident reveals how political rhetoric and narrative in the US are affecting foreign workers, entrepreneurs, and long-term contributors entering the US.