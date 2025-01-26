Indian-origin Canadian Chandra Arya, a Liberal lawmaker, shared on X with his supporters that the Liberal Party of Canada has not permitted him to enter the leadership race. Arya was aiming to run to be the next Prime Minister of Canada after PM Justin Trudeau announced his decision to resign. Arya had promised to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild the nation and secure prosperity for future generations.

Arya expressed his gratitude to the hundreds of volunteers who supported his leadership campaign. In a heartfelt post on X, he acknowledged their tireless efforts over two weeks to mobilise support for his vision of an economically prosperous Canada.

He also shared his appreciation for the thousands of Canadians who joined the Liberal Party in alignment with his policies aimed at creating opportunities for future generations. "Your support means the world to me—thank you!" Arya stated.

First and foremost, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the hundreds of volunteers across Canada who have worked tirelessly, day and night, over the past two weeks to mobilize support for my Liberal leadership campaign. Your unwavering dedication inspires me.

I am deeply… https://t.co/EnR1u9ZFAt pic.twitter.com/F4Fk5sjDSl — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) January 26, 2025

Awaits official response

Arya revealed that the Liberal Party of Canada has decided not to permit him to enter the leadership race. While he awaits an official explanation, Arya remains committed to his cause, stating that he is “carefully considering next steps.”

Earlier in a post on X, Arya said, "I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations."

He had also announced his leadership ambitions on X, promising bold decisions to address Canada’s structural challenges. He highlighted the struggles faced by younger generations and the working middle class, emphasising affordability issues and economic disparities.

"Canada deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to make the big decisions—decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities, and secure prosperity for future generations," Arya said.

