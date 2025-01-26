Israel has restricted Gazans from entering their homes in the north of the Strip until the release of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud is confirmed. This came after both Israel and Hamas accused each other of violating the Gaza ceasefire deal.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu stands firm on the decision he made not to allow the passage of Gazans northward through the Netzarim Corridor—until the issue of the return of Arbel Yehud is resolved,” an Israeli official said in a statement, Times of Israel reported.

Israel wanted Yehud, who is a civilian, to be among the hostages who were released on Saturday (Jan 25), but Hamas instead released four female Israeli soldiers. Israel alleged that it was a violation of the ceasefire agreement. Israel denied opening the coastal road where thousands of Gazans are still waiting to return home.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian militant group released a statement saying that Yehud is alive. Hamas further added that it had given “all the necessary guarantees for her release.” Although the office of the Prime Minister said it had not received any video proof that she was alive.

As per the ceasefire agreement, Hamas was supposed to hand over a list to Israelis stating the names of the hostages that are alive and will be released in the first 42 days of the truce execution. But the Palestinian group has not done it yet. Israel is yet to comment on this, Times of Israel reported.

