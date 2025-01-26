Tensions between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have escalated, challenging the fragile ceasefire agreement between the two sides. Israel has accused Hamas of breaching the truce on two occasions, reigniting concerns about the deal’s stability.

The ceasefire, which came into effect a week ago, has already facilitated the release of seven hostages and several Palestinian prisoners. However, Israeli officials have frequently described the arrangement as a “framework” rather than a formal agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Hamas of committing violations

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement accusing Hamas of failing to fulfil its commitments during the second phase of the prisoner exchange on Saturday. “Hamas committed two violations yesterday during the implementation of the swap. Arbel Yehud, a civilian hostage scheduled for release on Saturday, has not been freed, and a detailed list of all hostages’ statuses has not been provided,” the statement read, according to AFP.

As a response to these alleged violations, Israel blocked the movement of Gazan civilians returning north through the Netzarim Corridor, a step that was supposed to occur on Saturday under the terms of the agreement.

Further complicating matters, it emerged that Yehud is not in Hamas’s custody. A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), another militant group in Gaza, informed CNN that they were holding Yehud and planned to release her as part of the prisoner exchange.

The ongoing disagreement over the hostage situation has delayed the return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

Both sides have accused each other of failing to uphold their obligations, casting doubt on the durability of the ceasefire, which took over 15 months to negotiate.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced the release of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, which had been placed on hold by President Joe Biden. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump stated, “We released them. We released them today. And they’ll have them. They paid for them and they’ve been waiting for them for a long time.”

The hold on the delivery had been imposed over concerns about the bombs’ potential impact on Gaza’s civilian population, particularly in the Rafah region. When asked about the decision to release the weapons, Trump said, “Because they bought them.”

