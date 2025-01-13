An Indian man, who has been fighting in the Russian Army on the frontlines with the Ukraine, has been killed, while his relative has sustained serious injuries, according to The Indian Express.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Binil T B, a resident of Wadakkanchery in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

Meanwhile, the injured has been identified as 27-year-old Jain T K.

According to the report, Binil's family received a message a few days ago, saying that the two men were injured in an attack from a drone, however, they could not establish contact with them.

A relative of the two men, Saneesh, said, " Binil’s wife Joicy, who has been in touch with the Indian Embassy in Moscow, got the information. When she called officials, they verbally confirmed that Binil had died."

Saneesh added, "The officials said they had information in this regard from the Russian Army.”

Ajith Kolassery, chief executive officer of NORKA ROOTS, the state government agency for non-resident Keralites’ affairs, said that they are awaiting the final confirmation from the External Affairs Ministry.

"For the last couple of months, we had been trying to bring them back. We don’t know exactly how many from Kerala are still trapped in the Russian army. We come to know about the incident only when such people make distress calls," Kolassery said.

Reportedly, Binil and Jain T K were desperately trying to return home for the last few months.

Last month, in a series of voice messages to The Indian Express, Binil said that they had been unsuccessfully knocking on the doors of the Indian embassy in Moscow to get back home.

In his last message, Binil said that they are forced to move to the frontline of the war, which can endanger their life.

“Mentally and physically, we are exhausted,” Binil said in his message.

“We are now in difficult terrain in the Russia-occupied territory of Ukraine. Our commander says that the contract was for a year. We have been pleading with local commanders for our release. The Indian Embassy is of the view that unless the Russian army relieves us, they cannot help. The Embassy says we should be taken back to Russian territory,’’ he said.

Notably, this is the second death of a Keralite that happened while fighting for the Russian army.

Earlier in August last year, Sandeep, a resident of Thrissur, was killed in a drone attack.

(With inputs from agencies)