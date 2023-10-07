India to raise issues with Canada during Parliament-20 meeting in Delhi

In the midst of strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada, New Delhi is set to raise concerns with the Canadian speaker of the Senate during the Parliament-20 meeting of the G20 nations' presiding officers, which is scheduled to take place next week in the national capital, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday (Oct 6).

The presiding officers of 25 countries and 10 deputy speakers from the G20 member nations and invitee countries are expected to take part in the P20 Summit which will be held at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, Yashobhoomi, at Dwarka on Oct 13 and 14.

The G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Oct 13.

Canada will be represented by Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagne at the P20 Summit.

"We will discuss issues that have been listed for the summit. Other issues will be discussed informally," Birla said on being asked whether the matter of using the Canadian Parliament to level allegations against India will be raised with the Canadian presiding officer.

The P20 Summit will have four sessions on "Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms", "Women-led Development", "Accelerating SDGs" and "Sustainable Energy Transition", he said.

"A pre-summit event, namely Parliamentary Forum on Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), will be held on October 12 at Yashobhoomi. An exhibition titled 'Mother of Democracy' will also be organised to highlight India's ancient and participative democratic traditions," he added.

India-Canada row

A diplomatic standoff erupted between India and Canada after PM Trudeau suggested in his address to the House of Commons that India might be linked to the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Ottawa also expelled a senior Indian diplomat even as the investigation continues.

However, India has strongly rejected these claims, while reiterating its adherence to the rule of law. New Delhi has also called on Ottawa to check the rampant anti-India activities on Canadian soil and respect the territorial integrity of India.

