US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 6) claimed that India has agreed to bring down tariffs "to nothing", further crediting himself as the reason behind it.

“They’ve already agreed. They would have never done that for anybody else but me,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

The US president noted that India has one of the highest tariffs in the world, and has now agreed to drop it.

"India, as an example, has one of the highest tariffs in the world… and they've agreed already to drop it. They'll drop it to nothing​​​. They've already agreed. They would have never done that for anybody else but me,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

However, there is no official comments from India on this matter.

Last month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Trump administration is "very close" to finalise a trade agreement with India, adding that it easy to do with India.

He noted that it is easy to negotiate because of the high tariffs, adding that the talks with the country are "moving well".

"America's Asian trading partners and allies have been the most forthcoming in terms of doing the deals. As I mentioned, Vice President Vance was in India last week. I think that he and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi made some very good progress. So I could see some announcements on India," Bessent told reporters at the White House.

Bessent said, "I think that we are very close in India and in India...India, in a funny way, is easier to negotiate than the many other countries because they have very high tariffs and lots of tariffs."

Trump on April 2, announced to impose 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India. However, later, he announced a 90-day pause, bringing temporary relief to the nations that were majorly hit by Trump's trade war.

