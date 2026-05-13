/India-South Africa relations have grown ‘from strength to strength’: South African FM Ronald Lamola ahead of BRICS meet

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Ozzy Lamola, has described India-South Africa relations as “deep historically” and “grown from strength to strength” ahead of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi. India is the chair of BRICS, & will hold the foreign ministers' meet on Thursday and Friday.

“India is a big player in terms of technology, in terms of agriculture. It’s also one of our biggest trading partners in South Africa… India’s number one trading partner in Africa in terms of trade,” Lamola told WION's Sidhant Sibal.

He detailed, India & South Africa relationship “is deep historically, as you have already mentioned the role of Mahatma Gandhi and also the role of our former President Nelson Mandela… the relationship between South Africa and India has grown from strength to strength.”

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He highlighted the large Indian diaspora in South Africa and called for practical steps to deepen ties. “There is engagement under direct flight. So we are looking into that possibility. We are also looking for cooperation in AI technology. India has got the advanced skills… science and agriculture,” Lamola stated.

“We want to deepen more on South African products… value-added products, but also Indian companies coming with their technology into our economy… in particular, on critical minerals.”

With India hosting the India-Africa Summit in two weeks, Lamola said expectations are high. “Expectation is to continue to strengthen the relationship between India and the African continent… We want to see investment, value addition on the critical minerals… The African continent is a major partner, not only just as a consumer, but also in research and development.”

At the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, Lamola said the grouping is focused on “resolution of conflicts through peaceful means” in the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia.

On a common BRICS currency, he noted: “The talks have been more on the use of local currencies in trade. It is a process that is still ongoing… it can also enhance BRICS trade amongst the BRICS.”

He remained hopeful of a joint statement on West Asia: “The engagements are ongoing on a draft statement, and I remain hopeful that they will be able to… arrive to a statement that must send a positive message to the BRICS partners, to the Global South.”

Lamola stressed BRICS’ relevance in global governance. “When we come to the BRICS platform, we all look for common positions that must help the Global South because we need a unified voice to advocate for the reform of the Security Council, for example, of the United Nations,” he said.

On slow-moving UN Security Council reform, he declared: “It is very slow. It is painfully moving… but we shall not lose hope. We must continue to work for reform… it is going to happen.”

Turning to the United States, Lamola called the Trump era “unpredictable”. “Even with India, it is unpredictable. And even for us, it is an unpredictable environment. We deal with it as it comes,” he said.

South Africa maintains broad engagement: “We have to… maintain our communication with the White House and… American society… think tanks, academia, business sector.”

On G20, he criticised the US decision: “We are a founding member of G20… no one member of G20 can say another can no longer be a member of G20. What he has done is not to invite South Africa to the G20 summit… We really don’t know what will be that summit which does not have one of these founding members.”

Lamola said South Africa expects India and other members to raise the exclusion issue. He also reaffirmed his commitment to IBSA and Indian Ocean cooperation on maritime security and counter-piracy.