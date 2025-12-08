/India scales up Op Sagar Bandhu; sends four additional naval ships with relief supplies to Sri Lanka

India has scaled up its humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka in the wake of devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. New Delhi deployed four more naval ships with essential relief material, medical supplies under Operation Sagar Bandhu. The Indian Navy on Monday (Dec 08) said that INS Gharial, LCU 54, LCU 51 and LCU 57 have been tasked with transporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) stores to affected regions across Sri Lanka.



Three of the ships, LCU 54, LCU 51 and LCU 57, reached Colombo on the morning of December 7 and handed over critical supplies to local authorities, while INS Gharial is expected to arrive in Trincomalee on December 8 to continue the relief operations.

The latest deployment follows earlier assistance delivered by INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri and INS Sukanya, which carried out relief missions and helicopter-borne search and rescue operations under the ongoing effort.

With 1,000 tonnes of relief supplies onboard, this mission reinforces the strong people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka and reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to providing timely humanitarian support to our Indian Ocean Region neighbours, as per the statement.

Earlier, the Indian Army shared updates on its relief efforts in the neighbouring country under Operation Sagar Bandhu. In the disaster-hit areas, a field hospital set up by the Army has treated over 1250 people and undertaken major emergency surgeries. Indian troops also inducted three Bailey Bridges to speed up the relief work and restore critical connectivity in affected areas, AGDPI wrote in a post on X.

What is Operation Sagar Bandhu

Launched by India in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah to deliver urgent humanitarian aid and rescue support across cyclone-hit regions of Sri Lanka. Under the mission, air and naval assets supplied tens of tonnes of relief materials, including food, medicines, shelters, water-purification and hygiene kits, while medical teams set up field hospitals. Evacuations and medical care continue as India lends critical support to Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts