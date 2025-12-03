'Yearns for war with India': Imran Khan's sister Aleema accuses Asim Munir of being 'radicalised Islamist'

A day after it was confirmed that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is alive in the prison, his sister Aleema Khanum made explosive allegations on Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. Aleema echoed Imran Khan's sentiments and called Munir "radicalised Islamist" who “yearns for a war with India.” Earlier on Dec 2, Imran Khan's sister Uzma was allowed to meet him for twenty minutes inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a statement after the visit said that Imran Khan is being “mentally tortured” in the jail.

In an interview with Sky News on ‘The World with Yalda Hakim’, Aleema Khanum said, “Asim Munir is a very radicalised Islamist and Islamic conservatist. This is the reason why he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalisation and conservatism force him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam.” Calling Imran Khan a "pure liberal", Aleema added, “Whenever Imran khan comes to power, you will see that he always tries to befriend India, and even BJP. Whenever there is this radical Islamist, Asim Munir, you will see that there will be war with India and not just India, even the allies of India will suffer.” She was answering a question about the India-Pakistan war in May when she slammed Munir.

This comes after the Pakistani jail authorities finally allowed Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khanum to meet him inside Adiala Jail on Tuesday (Dec 2). While Uzma revealed that Imran Khan is facing “mental torture” but his health is “perfectly fine”, his other sister Aleema Khanum, who was not given permission to meet him, said that his family and party “won't allow him to be in isolation.” Speaking to media, Aleema revealed that Imran Khan remains in solitary confinement and is being tortured. She also said that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his family will return outside the jail next week and demand that his legal rights are restored.