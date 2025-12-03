/'Will not allow this': PTI to protest again for Imran Khan's 'legal rights'? Sister Aleema says...

The suspense around the well-being of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan is over after his sister Uzma Khan met him inside Adiala Jail on Tuesday (Dec 2). While Uzma revealed that Imran Khan is facing “mental torture” but his health is “perfectly fine”, his other sister Aleema Khan, who was not given permission to meet him, said that his family and party “won't allow him to be in isolation.” Speaking to media, Aleema revealed that Imran Khan remains in solitary confinement and is being tortured. She also said that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his family will return outside the jail next week and demand that his legal rights are restored.

“Imran Khan has revealed that he is being tortured. At present, he is in isolation, and we will not allow this isolation to continue. We will all return next week and demand a meeting with 6 family members and 6 lawyers as per our legal right. We will not leave until our legal right is granted,” Aleema Khan was quoted saying.

After meeting Imran Khan, Uzma Khanum said, “Imran Khan’s health is perfectly fine. However, he said that they are subjecting him to ‘mental torture’, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this.” According to Geo News, she added, “I will provide in-depth updates after consultations with my sisters.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rumours about Imran Khan’s death surfaced after jail authorities repeatedly denied access to him despite court orders. According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi, no one was allowed to meet the PTI founder or his wife, Bushra Bibi, since October 27.

What Imran Khan said to his sister?

According to PTI statement after Khan's meeting with Uzma, the former PM fears for his life as he remains in Adiala Jail. "The military establishment has done all they could against me. All that is left for them is to now murder me," Khan said. The party alleged that he has been kept in solitary confinement with no electricity or sunlight, questionable food, no clean drinking water, or no medical assistance. "If anything happens to me, the Army Chief and DG ISI will be responsible," Khan said according to his party's statement.