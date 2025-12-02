After Uzma Khan, the sister of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, met him in the Adiala Jail on Tuesday (Nov 2) amid rumours around his health, his party PTI, said that Khan fears for his life in prison. Khan, who is serving 14 years in jail in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case and corruption, said from jail, “The military establishment has done all they could against me. All that is left for them is to now murder me."



PTI alleged that the former PM has been kept in solitary confinement with no electricity or sunlight, questionable food, no clean drinking water, no medical assistance and none of the basic facilities normally available to inmates.

“If anything happens to me, the Army Chief and DG ISI will be responsible," Khan said, according to a PTI statement. He added, “I have the same facilities that an inmate on death row has," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



“I was tortured by being confined in a cage and treated worse than animals. Electricity to my cell was shut off for five days. I was confined to the cell for ten days," he said.