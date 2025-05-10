India's Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 from 1.05 am to 1.30 am, hitting terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). One of India's targets was Jaish-e-Mohammad's Markaz Subhan Allah complex in Bahawalpur. An American activist shared a post on X that the strike in Bhawalpur was justice for American-Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl, a reporter with The Wall Street Journal, who was kidnapped and beheaded by terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh in Pakistan in 2002.

Reacting to this, Daniel Pearl's father Judea Pearl said that the hijacking of Air India flight IC814 was planned by Rauf Azhar - who has been likely killed in India's strike. The hijacking led to the release of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh who lured, kidnapped and beheaded Daniel Pearl.

I wish these dignitaries could tell us: "What exactly are you mourning? What role models you wish your children to revere? What have you learned from this man? https://t.co/Z6DRQFJvkR — Judea Pearl (@yudapearl) May 9, 2025

Following the strikes, a photo surfaced on social media showing uniformed Pakistan Army personnel attending the funeral of three terrorists killed in the strikes. Standing alongside them was Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a US-designated global terrorist. Judea Pearl also criticized Pakistan Army for attending the funeral of the terrorists. Pearl expressed his outrage on X asking, "What have you learned from this man?"

I want to thank all of you who reached out to me today in response to the news that India's military forces have eliminated Abdul Rauf Azhar—a man described as 'responsible for the kidnapping and murder of my son, Daniel.'



I want to clarify: Azhar was a Pakistani extremist and… — Judea Pearl (@yudapearl) May 8, 2025

Earlier, American activist Amy Mek, founder of the RAIR Foundation, wrote: "Today, India delivered justice for the brutal murder of American-Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl by eliminating Abdul Rauf Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and key conspirator behind Pearl's kidnapping, torture, and beheading."

"Operation Sindoor struck at the heart of terror, hitting Jaish-e-Mohammed strongholds and sending a clear message: India will not stand by while radicals slaughter non-Muslims. To India, we say THANK YOU," she added.

🚨 Justice for Daniel Pearl: India Strikes Back!



🇮🇳 Today, India delivered justice for the brutal murder of American-Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl by eliminating Abdul Rauf Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and key conspirator behind Pearl’s kidnapping, torture, and… pic.twitter.com/wNGep3BD5H — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) May 8, 2025

India's strike was in response to the terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

