Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, has likely been killed in India's Operation Sindoor on Pakistan's terror targets.

India's Operation Sindoor has not only struck at the heart of Pakistan's terror infrastructure but also delivered what many see as long-overdue justice for American-Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl.

Hailing the Indian strikes, American activist Amy Mek, founder of the RAIR Foundation, wrote: "Today, India delivered justice for the brutal murder of American-Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl by eliminating Abdul Rauf Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and key conspirator behind Pearl's kidnapping, torture, and beheading."

"For years, the West has tolerated Pakistan’s terror export while innocent lives paid the price. India has finally done what needed to be done - targeting the very Islamic terror infrastructure that breeds jihad."

"Abdul Rauf Azhar wasn’t just a terrorist; he was the brother of Masood Azhar, JeM’s founder, and a mastermind behind some of the most heinous Islamic attacks. He conspired to murder Daniel Pearl."

"Operation Sindoor struck at the heart of terror, hitting Jaish-e-Mohammed strongholds and sending a clear message: India will not stand by while radicals slaughter non-Muslims. To India, we say THANK YOU."

"Thank you for standing strong against Islamic terror and taking the fight directly to the jihadis. The West must learns from India’s stance on Islamic terror. Islamic jihad has no place in a civilized world, and anyone who shelters these monsters must face the consequences."

Pearl had disappeared in Karachi on January 23, 2002, while investigating terror networks. He was reportedly scheduled to interview a religious leader when he was abducted near a café. His captors, calling themselves the National Movement for the Restoration of Pakistani Sovereignty, accused him of being a spy and demanded the release of Pakistani prisoners held by the US.



Later, Pearl was killed and his body was discovered on May 16, 2002.

Who was Rauf Azhar?

Abdul Rauf Azhar rose to global prominence with the inception of JeM in 2000 and was the terrorist organisation's deputy chief when it was banned in 2007. Earlier, a letter said to be issued by Masood Azhar claimed that as many as 14 members of Masood Azhar's family and four aides were killed in India's targeted strike in Pakistan's Bahawalpur on May 7. Those killed included his sister, her husband, nephew, niece and others.

Abdul Rouf Azhar popped up on the terror map when an Indian Airlines flight ( Abdul Azhar was under US sanctions since December 2010 for acting for or on behalf of the group. popped up on the terror map when an Indian Airlines flight ( IC-814 ) from Kathmandu to Delhi was hijacked and taken to Taliban-controlled Kandahar in December 1999. The hijacking was planned as a plot to secure the release of his brother Masood Azhar from Kot Balwal jail of Jammu.