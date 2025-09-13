/India joins 142 nations in backing UN declaration, votes for Palestinian state

India voted in favour of the New York Declaration, a United Nations resolution that supports the creation of an independent Palestinian state. India joined 142 countries in backing the motion at the UN General Assembly on Friday, while 10 voted against and 12 abstained. The declaration, officially titled The New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, calls for urgent action to end the war in Gaza and push forward the long-stalled two-state solution.

India has supported Palestinian statehood for long and was the first non-Arab country to officially recognise Palestine in 1988.

The resolution also condemned the terror group Hamas for its attacks on Israeli civilians on 7 October 2023 and urged it to release all hostages and hand over weapons. It stated that Hamas must end its control over Gaza and allow the Palestinian Authority to take over governance, with the support of the international community.

The declaration also suggested the deployment of a temporary international stabilisation mission in Gaza, under UN Security Council authority, to protect civilians and help transfer responsibilities to the Palestinian Authority.

The document was introduced by France and Saudi Arabia and had already been endorsed by the Arab League and 17 UN member states earlier this year.

The vote comes ahead of a key UN summit in New York on September 22, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to use the occasion to formally recognise the Palestinian state. Other world leaders may follow suit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that there will be no Palestinian state under his leadership.

