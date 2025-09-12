/Speeding truck ploughs into Ganesh idol procession in Karnataka; 4 killed, toll may rise

A speeding truck ploughed into a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Hassan, Karnataka, leading to at least eight deaths. As per reports, the truck broke through the road divider on NH-373 near Mosalehosalli village in Hassan taluka and rammed into the procession. At least eight people have died, while more than 20 are seriously injured, said reports, citing officials seeking anonymity. Earlier updates said that at least five people died on the spot and one succumbed at the hospital, while four others were said to be in critical condition. Police and emergency teams have rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are underway.

The Karnataka state government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased. The government will also bear the medical expenses for those injured in the incident, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah.

Union Minister Of Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy said in a post on X, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after being run over by a truck during the Ganapati procession.”

“This is a most unfortunate incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear the pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The State Government must take steps to provide the best free treatment to the injured,” he added.

In a similar incident, three persons were killed and 22 others suffered injuries when an SUV, driven by an inebriated person, ploughed into a religious procession in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on September 2. The incident took place late in Jurudand village under Bagicha police station limits when more than 100 locals were taking out a procession for the immersion of Lord Ganesh's idol, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh said. The sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into the procession on Bagicha-Jashpur road, he added.