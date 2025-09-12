Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki takes oath, becomes Nepal’s first woman prime minister

Nepal’s former chief justice, Sushila Karki, took oath as the interim prime minister in a ceremony at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, on Friday night and became the first woman prime minister of the country. Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office of secrecy to Sushila Karki at a ceremony at Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office. The government has been mandated to hold elections within six months.

Karki took oath three days after former PM KP Sharma Oli resigned after massive protests against his government rocked the nation. Nepal’s Vice President Ram Sahay Yadav and Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Rawat were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Soon after her swearing-in, Karki held the first Cabinet meeting of her government and proposed holding fresh general elections on March 4, 2026. She may also recommend imposing an emergency in Nepal to bring the situation swiftly under control. The president is expected to give his approval to the Cabinet’s recommendation, and the state of emergency will come into effect across Nepal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nepal’s first and only female chief justice, Karki, 73, is known for her honesty, integrity, and stand against corruption. She was the preferred choice of the Gen Z protesters in Nepal and scripted history by becoming the first woman prime minister of Nepal. The decision to appoint Sushila Karki as head of the interim government was taken after protesters held marathon talks with the Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and President Ram Chandra Poudel, following which the protesters’ demands of dissolving the Parliament and appointing Karki as the interim PM were accepted.

At least 51 people were killed in the massive protests that broke out in Nepal on Monday, September 8. Karki emerged as the leading candidate, as she was supported by many Gen Z representatives, who led the protests.

Nepal witnessed the worst unrest in decades and has struggled with political and economic instability since protests led to the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.