Describing connectivity of "paramount" importance, a senior Iranian official said both India and Iran are "working" together on Chabahar port. Situated in the Sistan and Baluchistan Province, Chabahar is Iran's only oceanic port with direct access to the Indian Ocean. In May 2024, India and Iran signed a 10-year contract for India to operate and manage the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar.

This agreement includes investments of approximately $120 million by India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), along with a $250 million credit line for mutually identified projects. The officials said both sides are doing "good things" on the port, pointing out that the US has given exemptions from its sanctions as well.

The official said that India needs to be "forthcoming" to give visas to Iranians. Last year, Iran announced a visa-free regime for Indian tourists travelling to the country. Indian tourists can stay in the country visa-free for 15 days, and the exemption can be used once every six months.

On energy, the official pointed out that Tehran doesn't want to create hardship for Delhi when it comes to importing energy from the west Asian country. Iran was once one of India's major oil suppliers, but that changed after 2018. The US had imposed sanctions on the country that year, which led to a significant reduction and eventual halt in Indian imports of Iranian oil.

On international affairs, the official explained that if incoming President Donald Trump reimposes the "maximum pressure" policy, it will fail. In his first term, Trump imposed that policy, which included withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear deal and the imposition of more stringent sanctions, among other things. Meanwhile, Tehran and Moscow are set to sign a strategic partnership in mid-January.