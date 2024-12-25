New Delhi, India

In what is set to be the first key visit of a foreign diplomat to India in the new year, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Dr Majid Takht Ravanchi, will be in Delhi. Dr Takht Ravanchi, who was Iran's former ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations from 2019 to 2022, has been the country's deputy foreign minister since September 2024. During this tenure at the UN, he was a key figure in discussions related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal.

During the Delhi visit, he will hold key talks with his counterparts, with a focus on economic ties, the Chabahar port project, and the current situation in West Asia. India is actively operating the first phase of Chabahar, which provides connectivity to Central Asia and Afghanistan. In May 2024, a 10-year deal was signed by both the countries, Iran and India, to operate a terminal at the strategic port, with India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) investing $120 million and offering a $250 million credit line for infrastructure improvements.

The area of conversation will also be on Iran's reintegration into BRICS and SCO, where India holds significant influence. Iran became a member of the SCO grouping under India's presidency in 2023. The West Asian country became a full member of BRICS on 1st January 2024, a decision that was taken during South Africa's presidency of the group in 2023.