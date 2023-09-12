India inaugurates nearly 90 infrastructure projects along LAC

India inaugurated nearly 90 infrastructure projects on Tuesday (September 12), along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, which included the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground in Eastern Ladakh and the Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. The Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground is set to become the highest airfield in the world.



Along with these two projects, two airfields were inaugurated by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in West Bengal, as well as two helipads, 22 roads and 63 bridges near the border areas, along the LAC.



In an event held on Tuesday in Jammu, Singh inaugurated the infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and laid the foundation. The projects were spread across 11 states and Union Territories and are worth over Rs 2,900 crore ($350 million).

Among these projects, 36 are in Arunachal Pradesh, 26 in Ladakh, 11 in Jammu & Kashmir, five in Mizoram, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Bengal and one each in Nagaland, Rajasthan and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



So as to improvise border infrastructure and ensure the military's seamless connectivity in forward areas, roads are being constructed by the BRO on India’s border.



The Nyoma Airfield's foundation stone in Eastern Ladakh was also virtually laid by the defence minister.



This airfield, which will cost approximately Rs 200 crore ($24 million) will boost Ladakh's air infrastructure and augment the capability of IAF along the northern border.

Developmental activities need to be on focus: India's Def min

Speaking at the event, Minister Singh said that developmental activities should be on focus and environmental protection should be given equal emphasis.



“Till now, we have worked with the mantra of ‘minimum investment, maximum value’. Now, we need to move forward with the mantra of ‘minimum environment degradation, maximum national security, maximum welfare’,” he said.

The minister congratulated the BRO on its success and encouraged the organisation to get involved with local communities and collect input for border area projects.



"Your job is not only to connect one place with another. It is also to connect the hearts of the people with your actions. The constructions should represent the spirit of 'for the people, of the people and by the people'," he stated.



“Civil-military fusion is the need of the hour, as the responsibility of the nation’s security lies not only with the soldiers but also with the civilians. The BRO is developing infrastructure for the country’s security by coordinating with the civil and military sectors,” Minister Singh stated.

