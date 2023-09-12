India: Debate sparks over new Parliament staff unforms showcasing Indian heritage

As the special session of Parliament approaches, the staff are preparing to don new uniforms when they relocate to the new Parliament building next week. But a debate is sparked regarding the uniform, with the Indian opposition Congress party raising concerns about its inclusion of a lotus motif. While the lotus holds the distinction of being India's national flower, it also serves as a party symbol of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

These uniforms will incorporate elements of Indian culture, featuring 'Nehru jackets' and khaki-colored pants, among other modifications. The session will officially begin on September 18. But a formal entry into the new Parliament building is scheduled for September 19, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi and accompanied by a small 'pooja' ceremony.

Designed by NIFT

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has designed these new uniforms, as per reports. Bureaucrats will replace their traditional bandhgala suits with magenta or deep pink Nehru jackets, complemented by deep pink shirts adorned with lotus flower patterns. They will pair these with khaki-colored pants.

Marshal attire changes

The dress code for the marshals in both houses of Parliament has also undergone alterations, as they will now be wearing Manipuri turbans. There is also an update in the uniform worn by security personnel.

Security personnel stationed at the Parliament building will replace their safari suits with camouflage attire resembling military uniforms.

Parliament Special Session

The special session of Parliament, spanning from September 18 to 22, will initially commence in the old Parliament building and subsequently shift to the new facility on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28 this year.

What's the agenda for Special Session?

The agenda for the special session, announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on August 31, remains undisclosed. This has sparked speculation among members and the public. During this special session, the government may introduce a resolution to rename India as Bharat.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in a letter to PM Modi wrote, “You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda."

Presently, the Constitution of India refers to the nation as "India, that is Bharat...," but there is a growing call to amend it to just "Bharat." Speculation suggests that a constitutional amendment bill may be presented to effect this change, media reports said.

