India faced over 200 days of heatwaves in 2022; up five-times from last year

A new government report released by India has painted a grim picture of the consequences of climate change. Reportedly, India faced more than 200 days of heatwaves in the summer season this year alone, compared to only 36 last year. The five-time jump in the days of extreme mercury temperatures has left the experts befuddled at the express pace of climate change.

India’s earth sciences minister Jitendra Singh released the report and stated, “India experienced prolonged spells of heatwave during March and April 2022, hence the average maximum temperature of March 2022 had been the highest for All India (33.1C) and northwest India (30.7C) and it had been the second highest for central India (35.2C) as per the data during the period 1901 to 2022.”

A shortened Spring season

It is pertinent to note that the spring season which usually starts in February and stretches till the first few weeks of April was cut short this year. An intense hot weather climate presided over India from March which had a dire effect on the agricultural output of India.

Before the short spring, India was expected to fill the gap in wheat production left by Russia and Ukraine, currently embroiled in a war. However, the hot weather meant that wheat crops were destroyed and the government had to rein its approach, a couple of notches.

Read More: Heatwave in India: March was 'hottest in 122 years', situation likely to continue

Indian subcontinent heatwave triggered by climate change

As reported extensively by WION, the extreme heatwave that engulfed major portions of India and the neighbouring country of Pakistan was rendered 30 times more likely by climate change.

Read More: Heatwaves in Pakistan and India '30 times more likely' due to climate change: Study

According to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, South Asia will see more intense and frequent heatwaves and humid heat stress this century.

However, it's not only India that has faced such acute climatic conditions this year. Countries like the USA, UK, China, Japan and several others have had their worst summer seasons ever since record-keeping began.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: