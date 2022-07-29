Heatwaves in Pakistan and India '30 times more likely' due to climate change: Study

According to a recent fast attribution assessment conducted by climate experts, the extreme heat that engulfed huge portions of India and Pakistan was rendered 30 times more likely by climate change. In one of the most densely populated regions on the planet, the protracted, widespread heat and below-average rainfall affected hundreds of millions of people. In accordance with the WMO initiative to increase early warnings and early action and to adopt heat-health action plans, the national meteorological and hydrological departments in both nations have worked closely with health and disaster management organisations to save lives.

According to the India Meteorological Department, many observing stations recorded temperatures ranging from 45 °C (113 °F) to 50 °C (122 °F) on May 15. This came after a heat wave that lasted from the end of April to the beginning of May and saw highs of 43 to 46 °C. Pakistan had 50°C temperatures as well. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, daytime temperatures were between 5°C and 8°C above average across a major portion of the nation. Water supply, agriculture, and human and animal health were all impacted by the hot, dry weather. The extraordinary temperatures exacerbated the melting of snow and ice in the high regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and resulted in at least one glacial lake outburst flood.

According to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, South Asia will see more intense and frequent heatwaves and humid heat stress this century. In order to prepare for soaring temperatures and ensure that everyone is aware of heatwave Do's and Don'ts, India has established a national framework for heat action plans through the National Disaster Management Authority, which coordinates a network of state disaster response agencies and city leaders.

