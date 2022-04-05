Heatwave in India: March was 'hottest in 122 years', situation likely to continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that on Monday (April 4), parts of Delhi sweltered under a heatwave with the maximum temperature hovering above the 40-degree mark at four places

Severe heatwave in India

Parts of north India have been reporting heatwaves as people are struggling amid rising temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that on Monday (April 4), parts of Delhi sweltered under a heatwave with the maximum temperature hovering above the 40-degree mark at four places.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the national capital, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius.

(Photograph:Others)