India and China may start producing Sputnik V vaccine: Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that India and China could start producing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, news agency RIA reported.

Additionally, Putin suggested the fast-tracking of the creation of a BRICS vaccine research centre, as reported by TASS. BRICS nation-states are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

According to Russia, the Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from coronavirus. Western drugmakers Moderna and Pfizer have claimed their vaccines are 95 and 90 per cent effective respectively.

Sputnik V was registered for public use in August, even before its large-scale trial began in September.

"We are showing, based on the data, that we have a very effective vaccine," RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev had said.

Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against coronavirus will be tested on 100 volunteers in India. Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation`s Drug Controller General (DCGI) was quoted by Sputnik News in this regard. Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been granted permission to conduct the tests. Date and time of the tests however, will be determined by the company.

Sputnik quoted the organisation as saying that the vaccine will be tested in the second phase of its clinical trials before moving on to phase 3.