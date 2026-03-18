Venk Krishnan, President of TiE, admitted at WION World Pulse, that the world is moving towards AGI, and urged India to invest more in public-private partnerships to work on infrastructure. He commended the government's initiative for investment in AI infrastructure, but also asserted that the Indian start-up ecosystem is far behind, and raised concern about the level of innovation.

“I don't know whether we should be in the foundation race or not, but we have to adopt more." He further raised concern that there were lack of pathbreaking startups in India, “we will be fooling ourselves by saying we will do AI if we don't innovate". When asked about the potential of Artificial General Intelligence replacing human workers, he called it another “Y2K moment”, the replacement is already there, “the wave is coming” already and suggested that Indians can't be worried. He called the government an “enabler” in building infrastructure and promoting innovation.

The Indian AI ecosystem is far behind its peers with a significant structural lag. The AI summit in India brought together various AI stakeholders around the globe with a vision to push India towards AI for social and economic progress. But there are serious discussions on AI sovereignty in India. There is very little in the segment of R&D, patent filings and almost no footprint in foundational models. There is a strong aspirational angle in India's investment in AI Data centres, but the measurement of job creation is often overstated, the impact on the power grid, environment, and water is underrepresented and underresearched. Digital infrastructure enables start-up ecosystems and government services. But a lot of it is for the global hyperscalers like Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Eventhough the effort for infrastructure development is commendable, the majority of the wealth and data will flow towards the tech giants while Indian consumers and citizens will bear the cost of another type of colonial mode of extraction. But this time India is willfully with agency entrering into this engagement.