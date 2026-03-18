/WION World Pulse | Banking sector poised for 'firm growth', Salee S. Nair lauds reduction of NPAs

In a conversation with the WION World Pulse on March 18, 2026, Salee S Nair, MD and CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank association, expressed optimism at the positive displacement of the Indian Banking sector over the decade. He pointed out that the non-performing asset has in Indian banks have changed from 11 per cent in 2015 to 2 per cent in 2025. According to Salee S Nair, India's Banking sector is all “poised for growth” and will shoulder the ambition of the Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Typically, the Banking sector grows as per the nominal GDP growth. The country has its ambition of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. I think we are looking at something like a $30 trillion economy and $18k-$20k per capita. Somebody has to take the bill, and the government can't entirely do that,” said Nair in the WION World Pulse. He predicted an investment boost in the infrastructure of the country, which will in turn boost the ratio of manufacturing to GDP from 16 per cent to 25 per cent. “Somebody has to finance it, and that's where the banking sector steps in, and that's where we are going to see a lot of activity happening.”