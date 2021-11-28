In a move to develop the legislative system, UAE adopts largest legal reform in its 50-year history

In what is being termed as the largest legislative reform in its history, the United Arab Emirates has updated its law. This comes in as a move to further develop the legislative system.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE has approved these reforms to strengthen economic and commercial opportunities, enhance social stability, and ensure the rights of individuals, as well as institutions.



During the "Year of the 50th," new laws and legislative changes were drafted to keep up with the UAE's developmental accomplishments and represent the country's future goals.

The reforms encompass more than 40 laws, making them the greatest legislative reform in the young nation's 50-year history.

One of the most important provisions introduced is that the law is applied to anyone who commits, or participates in, a premeditated murder that occurs against a citizen of the UAE, even if the crime takes place outside the country.

Also, the law aims to enhance community protection from a set of online crimes. The main aim is to combat the spread of rumours and ‘fake news’, and preserve personal privacy and rights.

The law includes various provisions related to fake news and misleading information. It gives courts the power to confiscate devices, software, content.

The new law addresses online false advertising and promotions. This also includes unlicensed trading in crypto-currencies and medical products and supplements.

The new law prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in a public place or in unlicensed locations. Also, it prohibits the sale, provision or incitement or inducement to consume alcoholic beverages to any person below 21 years of age.

The new law addresses the crime of indecent assault with imprisonment or a fine starting from Dh 10,000. If there has been the use of force, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of at least five years and not exceeding 20 twenty years.

The new legislative changes came into being after there were intensive discussions at both the local and federal levels. Teams of 540 specialists and experts from 50 federal and local authorities have worked together over the past five months.

The new legislation will be enacted from January 2, 2022.



(With inputs from agencies)