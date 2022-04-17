In a house party shooting in US, two minors killed, nine injured

In yet another shooting incident in the US, two minors were killed and nine other people were injured on Sunday.

The firing took place at around 12:30 am during a house party in Pittsburgh, the police said in a news release.

In it, there were over 200 people. Many of them were underage. The party was being held at a short-term rental property, Pittsburgh police said.

Around 11 people were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Out of them, two male victims have already died, cops said.

Several others were injured while trying to flee. Two people have also suffered broken bones after jumping out of the windows of the building, the authorities said.

Around 50 rounds were fired inside the building and several more shots outside it, the police said.

At the scene, shell casings of rifles and pistols were found, Pittsburgh police commander John Fisher told WTAE-TV.

"You have alcohol, you have underage people here and you have guns that's a deadly combination at any type of an event, and the end result is it's a tragedy," Fisher told WPXI-TV.

The information about any arrests or suspects in the case was not immediately released by the police officials.

