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In a 'full-scale war' with United States, says Iran's Pezeshkian amid US strikes

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 19:10 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 19:10 IST
In a 'full-scale war' with United States, says Iran's Pezeshkian amid US strikes

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

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Pezeshkian's comments come amid US military launching a ninth night of strikes against Iran targeting Iranian military command centers and air defense among other vital infrastructure.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday (July 20) said tha his country was in a “full-scale war” with the United States. While making the statement he urged Iranian citizens to accept the repercussions of the war as Washington expanded its strikes across the Islamic republic.

“The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war,” Pezeshkian said adding that “we must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance."

Ninth night of US strikes

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Pezeshkian's comments come amid US military launching a ninth night of strikes against Iran.

Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks were targeted in the strike, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

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As the CENTCOM announced the strikes, explosions were heard in five Iranian cities, including the major northwestern hub of Tabriz and two key ports.

In retaliation, Iran attacked Bahrain and Kuwait as sirens were sounded in both countries and residents were urged to seek shelter. Kuwait said its air defences were intercepting Iranian missiles and drones. It also accused Iran of causing fires and severe damage to power, water and oil facilities, prompting condemnation from Gulf governments.

Iran reinstated its blockade of Hormuz

The Middle East war reignited after a weeks-long pause following a ceasefire agreement signed between both the countries in June in Switzerland. As fighting resumed, oil prices climbed to their highest level in a month as both sides vied for control of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

As the truce collapsed, Iran reinstated its blockade of the waterway, prompting the United States to respond by resuming its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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