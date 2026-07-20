Keir Starmer traveled to Buckingham Palace and tendered his resignation as the prime minister of United Kingdom to King Charles III on Monday(July 20). Soon his successor, Andy Burnham, will soon be invited invited by the King to be appointed as the new prime minister and form a new government.

Before heading to the Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation, Starmer delivered his final speech outside 10 Downing Street and declared "My work is done."

"In six and a half years I took our party from a historic defeat in 2019, changed it so it was fit to face the country, and won a landslide general election victory in 2024," Starmer said.

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He described his tenure as the prime minister of UK as "the privilege of my life". He also said he had the firm belief that Britain was "stronger and fairer" than it was two years ago.

Starmer announces resignation

Starmer announced his resignation on June 22 after spending less than two years in office. He became the seventh British prime minister to leave office in the last 10 years, a statistic that makes UK politics look less like a stable democracy. Speaking at a press briefing, Starmer said he had “heard the answer” from his party and accepted it “with good grace”. He said, “I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”

Starmer led the UK Labour Party to a landslide victory in general election held in July 2024, but severe economic struggles, unpopular welfare cuts, and a major political scandal regarding the appointment of Peter Mandelson led to his downfall.