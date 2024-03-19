In a first, UK jails man for 66 weeks convicted of cyberflashing

In a first, England has convicted a man of a cyberflashing offence and has been sentenced for 66 weeks.

On January 31, cyberflashing was made illegal in England and Wales. As a result, Nicholas Hawkes was found guilty under the Online Safety Act.



When the 39-year-old from Basildon, Essex, sent unsolicited pictures of his genitalia to a woman and a child, both 15 years old, on February 9, he was already convicted of sex offences, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Hawkes requested to call probation using his father's phone, Southend crown court heard on Tuesday (Mar 19). He sent the lewd photo to a woman in her 60s on WhatsApp after going into another room. The child was reported to have been left overwhelmed and crying after he sent an obscene image to her via iMessage a few minutes later.

Snapshots of the texts were taken by both victims, and the woman reported him to Essex police that same day.



The prosecution's David Barr stated that the charges "fall as part of an established pattern of behaviour of the defendant."



It is said that Hawkes has not received any treatment in spite of his prior offence. Despite being offered twelve consultations with a psychiatrist, the court heard that he never got any of them because the waiting list was too long.



In a previous Southend magistrates' court appearance, Hawkes acknowledged to two counts of sending a picture or video of his genitalia in order to frighten, distress, or embarrass someone.

What is cyberflashing?

Cybercriminals may engage in cyberflashing, which is delivering unwanted pornographic images to someone via Bluetooth, Airdrop, dating apps, or social media. The Sexual Offences Act grants permanent anonymity to victims of the offence and other image-based abuses.



After being found guilty of sexual activity with a minor under the age of sixteen and exposure last year, Hawkes was placed on the sex offender register and given a community order.



He entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to violating both the order and a suspended sentence related to a separate sexual crime.

Also watch | Study: Financial fraud top cybercrime in India In addition to serving a 66-week jail sentence, he was also given a 10-year restraining order against the mother and the girl and a 15-year sexual harm prevention order that forbade him from approaching strangers on public roads and in parks.