Mathura, Bharatpur pass Jamtara, Nuh as infamous cybercrime hubs of India, says study

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) and Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) have crossed Jamtara (Jharkhand) and Nuh (Haryana) as infamous cybercrime hotspots in India, a new study revealed. The study also said the top ten districts in the list directly contribute to 80 per cent of cybercrime in the nation.

The Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), a non-profit IIT Kanpur-incubated start-up, mentioned these findings in its latest comprehensive white paper, A Deep Dive Into Cybercrime Trends Impacting India.

Below is the list of the cities contributing to the highest cybercrime cases in India, collectively accounting for 80 per cent of reported events, the FCRF claimed.

Bharatpur: 18 per cent

Mathura: 12 per cent

Nuh: 11 per cent

Deoghar: 10 per cent

Jamtara: 9.6 per cent

Gurugram: 8.1 per cent

Alwar: 5.1 per cent

Bokaro: 2.4 per cent

Karma Tand: 2.4 per cent

Giridih: 2.3 per cent

"Our analysis focuses on the top 10 districts in India that are most prone to cybercrime. As identified in the white paper, understanding the key factors contributing to cybercrime in these districts is essential for devising effective prevention and mitigation strategies," FCRF co-founder Harshvardhan Singh told PTI.

Analysis revealed several similarities between the top ten Indian cybercrime hubs, including geographical proximity to urban centres, limited cyber security infrastructure, economic challenges and low digital literacy, said Singh. "Addressing these factors through targeted awareness campaigns, law enforcement resources, and educational initiatives is crucial to reducing cybercrime rates in these districts and enhancing the overall cyber security landscape of India," he added.

The FCRF study also mentioned that the emerging new hotspots require the same amount of attention and proactive actions as the established cybercrime hubs that continue to pose significant threats. The new cybercrime hubs are typically those regions where various types of digital criminal activity are rising, often catching law-enforcement agencies and the public off guard.

The non-profit organisation ascribed the rise in such occurrences to a complex interaction of several variables. They included low technological hurdles that allow people with little knowledge to engage in such operations using easily accessible hacking tools and malware.

Law enforcement agencies face difficulty tracing cybercriminals with fake identities due to inadequate Know Your Customer (KYC) verification processes on online platforms. The easy availability of faked accounts and rented SIM cards on the black markets allows thugs to operate anonymously, creating a challenge for the authorities to track and prosecute them, the study stated.

Another added advantage for cybercriminals nowadays is the affordability of AI-driver cyberattack tools that provide automation and expansion of the attack. Furthermore, virtual private networks (VPNs) give anonymity to cybercriminals, making it hard for the authorities to find their location.

The FCRF study also flagged that the growing pool of potential criminals typically consists of unemployed or underemployed individuals.

(With inputs from agencies)