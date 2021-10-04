In a first, Russia launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile from submarine

Russia on Monday tested a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile from a submarine in the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

Russia's defence ministry said the test was "successful". The missile was fired from Severodvinsk submarine which hit the target, the defence ministry claimed.

The launch is part of President Putin's programme of the so-called "invincible" weapons as Russia seeks an edge over the United States in a growing arms race.

Hypersonic missiles travel at over five times the speed of sound and can change direction midway making it very difficult to intercept.

Putin had declared earlier that the new generation Russian hypersonic missile has a range of 1,000 kilometres and can reportedly travel nine times the speed of sound.

Russia's defence ministry had released a grainy video showing missile being launched at night. In July, Russia had fired Zircon hypersonic cruise missile from the Admiral Gorshkov warship.

The test launch atop the Gorshkov warship was also conducted on the coast of the Barents Sea as the missile hit a target more than 350 kilometres away.

Reports had earlier indicated Russia wanted to deploy the Tsirkon missiles in submarines and ships.

In fact, Putin had threatened to deploy the hypersonic missiles in submarines which would then travel in US waters if the US moved intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe.

