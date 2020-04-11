In a first, Apple and Google collaboration to trace COVID-19 carriers in the works

In a first, Apple and Google are teaming up to create tracing technology that will help in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 globally.

This will be achieved by letting users log other phones that they may have come in contact with.

Both the companies account for 99 per cent of the world’s total smartphones.

In a rare move, the application could help in tracing potential carriers of the virus. Given their pre-existing edge over other companies, they could conjure a more comprehensive way to trace the virus.

Also read: US death toll could jump to 200,000 if restrictions are eased too quickly

However, its effectiveness depends on the participation of people and their integration into the system, but given their market monopoly, it could be achievable.

The work on this technology had begun over two weeks ago.

So this is how they intend to do it: Phones within six feet of each other will be able to record anonymous information about each other, which will be transmitted through unique Bluetooth signals.

Based on this data, people who are tested will be able to share the information of people they may have come in contact with. Following which, the potentially exposed users would then be warned.

This data will be kept anonymous and not even Google and Apple would be able to access it. Additionally, no GPS locations would be recorded in the process.

Based on current plans, the technology should be ready by Mid-May.

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed over 100,000 around the world, AFP reported.

Also read: Using his own 'metrics,' Trump says ending US shutdown is biggest decision yet

This coincided with the festival of Easter whereby churches remained empty across the world as people were advised to stay at home to practice social distancing.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

As of now, the number of infections stand at roughly 1.6 million. The pandemic has taken the lives of over 100,859 people. Europe remains the hardest hit with 70 per cent deaths recorded there.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to North America.

(With inputs from agencies)