/Imran Khan vs The Economist: Why is ex-Pak PM threatening to sue global publication? Story on his wife said...

Imran Khan, the jailed ex-prime minister of Pakistan and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has threatened legal action against The Economist, accusing it of defamation over a recent story. In its November 14 edition, the prestigious UK paper published an article titled The Mystic, the Cricketer and the Spy: Pakistan’s Game of Thrones. Written by Owen Bennett-Jones and Bushra Taskeen, the long-form piece explored the alleged role and influence of Imran’s third wife, Bushra Bibi, on political and policy matters during his premiership from 2018 to 2022.

What The Economist story claimed

The contentious article claimed that Bushra Bibi, the mystic and former spiritual healer, wielded deep influence behind the scenes and was closely involved in political decision-making, cabinet appointments, and even matters of national security. Citing anonymous sources, it alleged that operatives from Pakistan’s spy agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) fed her information, which she then allegedly presented to Imran Khan as spiritual revelation or divine insight. According to the article, Bushra guided Khan on which politicians to trust or dismiss, explaining her advice as coming through dreams, mystical visions, and what some allege was “black magic”.

The report also dwelt on her life before becoming Imran’s wife: her earlier marriage and divorce, and her life as a pirni, or female spiritual guide. It included details on the circumstances surrounding her marriage to Khan in February 2018 and alleged occult or black-magic practices. The article painted the Khan-Bushra relationship as a drama of power and religion that potentially shaped the course of Pakistani politics.

How Imran Khan’s PTI responded to The Economist article

Khan’s party vigorously rejected the article’s claims, describing it as “recycled propaganda masquerading as foreign analysis.” In formal statements and remarks, PTI leaders argued that the article relied on half-truths, innuendo, and a biased narrative. PTI also pointed out that co-author Bushra Taskeen has a history of criticising Khan’s party, questioning the story’s neutrality.

The party accused The Economist of deliberately ignoring real issues in Pakistan, such as human rights violations, economic collapse, constitutional breaches, and rigged elections.

PTI also questioned the article’s references to the Al-Qadir Trust case, which it described as an ongoing legal matter, not “fixed” as suggested. The Al-Qadir case involves allegations of kickbacks and corruption linked to government contracts during Khan’s premiership, which are currently under investigation.

Imran Khan’s party threatens to sue The Economist

Demanding an immediate, full, and public apology from The Economist and its authors, PTI said it “reserves the right to initiate legal action” — likely a defamation suit in the UK — should their demand be ignored.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan labelled the article “shameful and baseless” and part of a broader “character assassination campaign” against Imran and Bushra Bibi. Senior PTI leader Mohammad Ali Saif called the allegations in the article “fabricated and unfounded” while vowing the party will defend its reputation.

What the Economist writer said about the article on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

Bushra Taskeen defended the investigative report. Speaking on Pakistani channel Samaa TV’s Mere Sawal with Absar Alam, she claimed the reporting took more than a year to finish, and followed a rigorous verification process. She rejected claims that the story was commissioned or paid for by any political faction, and said The Economist journalists were ready to go to court over defamation if challenged.

Political row erupts in Pakistan over The Economist article on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

While the ruling party PML-N and critics of Khan welcomed the article, PTI has accused the government establishment of using global media to tarnish its leaders. Wading into the controversy, the ruling parties argued that the article exposed a long-hidden power dynamic.

Imran Khan and his party are treating the issue as a matter of protecting his and his family’s legacy.